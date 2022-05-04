Ballard Spahr Elects Transactions Chief As Next Chair

By Rose Krebs (May 4, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- The leader of Ballard Spahr's business and transactions department, Peter V. Michaud, has been elected the national firm's next chairman, according to an announcement Wednesday. Michaud will take over as chair when Mark S. Stewart's term ends on Dec. 31, 2023, Ballard Spahr said. Stewart, who became chair in 2011 and steered the firm through a period of growth, will return to practicing law full time as a partner, the firm said. Michaud had words of praise for Stewart's leadership. "We all recognize that Mark has, throughout his years as chair, and as strategic planning partner before that, played an enormous part in...

