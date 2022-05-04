Greens, EPA Alumni Urge Senate To Confirm Blocked Leaders

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (May 4, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Green groups and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency alumni on Wednesday urged Senate leaders to confirm President Joe Biden's picks to lead the EPA's enforcement and emergency management offices, a step they say is necessary to help fulfill the agency's environmental justice agenda. Two nominees have been blocked by Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., who object to EPA decisions regarding energy issues in their states. David Uhlmann was first nominated to lead the EPA's Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance in June and had a nomination hearing in September. He was not confirmed by the end of 2021, so he...

