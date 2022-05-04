Ex-Dean Gets 1 Year For Defrauding $651K From Student Org.

By Lauraann Wood (May 4, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A former professor and interim dean for Chicago State University's pharmacy school was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison Wednesday for conducting a fraud scheme through which she pocketed $651,000 in donations meant for a student organization she led. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly determined ex-professor Carmita Coleman's sentence about four months after she admitted she misappropriated the funds between about January 2011 and October 2016 by soliciting donations to support a national non-profit student organization for which she served as executive director, then using the money for herself instead. Judge Kennelly also ordered Coleman to serve...

