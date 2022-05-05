UFCW Says Grocery Co. Owes Pension Fund $400K

By Parker Purifoy (May 5, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A Midwestern grocery store operator owes a United Food and Commercial Workers pension fund $400,000, a UFCW local told a Missouri federal court, accusing the company of failing to live up to a collective bargaining agreement with meat cutters and deli workers. The UFCW local in Missouri, along with its pension funds, filed the complaint Tuesday against Cosentino Enterprises Inc., alleging that it violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and the Labor Management Relations Act by skimping on its payments to the benefit funds in 2016 and 2017 and failing to turn over adequate evidence of employees' hours. The grocer...

