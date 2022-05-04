Bank Allowed To Seek Fees For Tossed Foreclosure Suit

By Carolina Bolado (May 4, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A borrower who got a foreclosure suit dismissed and his attorney fees awarded cannot sue the law firm representing the bank in a reinstatement of the loan for requiring him to pay the bank's fees in the foreclosure suit because the mortgage contract gives the bank the right to seek those fees, a Florida appeals court said Wednesday. Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal affirmed summary judgment in favor of Robertson Anschutz & Schneid PL after finding that it did not violate the Florida Consumer Collection Practices Act by sending a letter requiring payment of attorney fees incurred by the bank...

