Wis. Worker's 'Take-Home COVID' Suit Dodges Dismissal

By Y. Peter Kang (May 4, 2022, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge has declined to toss a suit alleging ConAgra Foods caused a plant worker's COVID-19 infection that led to his wife's death from the virus, saying the state's workers' compensation law does not bar claims stemming from separate injuries suffered by a worker's spouse. U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen C. Dries on Tuesday denied granting in its entirety a motion to dismiss lodged by ConAgra Foods Packaged Foods LLC in a suit alleging the food manufacturing giant's lax safety protocols at its Darien packaging plant caused an April 2020 outbreak that infected more than 100 workers, including Rigoberto Ruiz,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS