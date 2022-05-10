Bankrupt Danish Insurer Sues Broker For Unpaid Commission

By Silvia Martelli (May 10, 2022, 4:20 PM BST) -- A bankrupt Danish insurer has sued its U.K. broker to recover unpaid commissions it says it is owed for canceled policies after it went into liquidation. In a newly public particulars of claim filed April 13 at the High Court, Qudos Insurance A/S, which went bankrupt in late 2018, said that its agent, Adrian Flux Insurance Services Group, breached their agreement by failing to refund it unearned commissions for canceled covers. Qudos said that the agreement the two sides signed in 2013 established that Adrian Flux "shall refund to the company on insurances bound under this agreement commissions on all cancelled...

