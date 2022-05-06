Tesco Sued For £87M Unpaid On Software Contract

By Silvia Martelli (May 6, 2022, 6:03 PM BST) -- A branch of a U.S. intelligence software company has accused Tesco of owing it £86.8 million ($107.3 million) in outstanding payments for using more software than it was entitled to under their licensing agreement. TIBCO Software (Ireland) Ltd., which makes software for companies, said in a newly public High Court claim filed April 14 that the supermarket giant breached their contract by using more software units than they had agreed. Software units are a set of procedures or functions. TIBCO agreed in 2005 to provide Tesco with licensed software and ongoing support for its website and operations. But following a 2020 audit by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS