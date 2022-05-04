Pot Industry May Soon Face Surge Of Product Liability Suits

By Sam Reisman (May 4, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The cannabis industry should brace itself for a surge in consumer class actions as the market matures and the plaintiffs bar grows more sophisticated, a panel of product liability experts said at a web seminar on Wednesday. Panelist Ian Stewart, co-chair of the cannabis practice at Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP, noted that most product liability claims could be sorted into two categories: those that allege bodily injury due to some defect in the way the product was made or marketed, and those that claim products were labeled inaccurately. He said claims in the first category, which often carry...

