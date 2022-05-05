Pierce Atwood Hires Cadwalader Bank Regulatory Partner

By Katryna Perera (May 5, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A former co-chair of Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP's financial services department has joined Pierce Atwood LLP, the latest in a string of attorneys to leave the historic New York City firm. Scott Cammarn, who has focused on bank regulatory law for over three decades, will join Pierce Atwood in its Portland, Maine, office. Previously, Cammarn served as Cadwalader's lead bank regulatory attorney, and was with the firm for 11 years, according to his LinkedIn page. His departure from Cadwalader follows five other financial services partners who left the firm in February to join Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP....

