Newsom Orders California To Craft Blockchain Regulations

By Elise Hansen (May 4, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed an executive order calling on the state to craft a regulatory framework for blockchain and cryptocurrency companies that balances innovation with consumer protection. Newsom also asked the state to consider how blockchain technology could be used by state and public institutions. The initiative is meant to build on President Biden's recent executive order calling for a more comprehensive approach to cryptocurrency oversight, the announcement said. Newsom's order emphasizes the importance of regulatory clarity for the rapidly growing industry. The move "sets California on a path to harmonize with forthcoming federal rules and guidelines, to...

