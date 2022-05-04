Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Won't Ax Florida Challenge To Biden Border Policy

By Alyssa Aquino (May 4, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A federal judge refused to toss Florida's legal attack on the Biden administration's border detention policies, saying Wednesday the courts could "unquestionably" review the federal government's detention policies in a harsh rebuke to the administration's claims of discretionary immigration authority.

U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell II was "wholly unpersuaded" by the federal government's contention that the court could not review how the administration uses its parole power. There are built-in statutory safeguards on parole and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security cannot claim that discretionary power allowed it to escape claims that the U.S. was bucking its mandate to detain...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!