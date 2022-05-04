Judge Won't Ax Florida Challenge To Biden Border Policy

By Alyssa Aquino (May 4, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A federal judge refused to toss Florida's legal attack on the Biden administration's border detention policies, saying Wednesday the courts could "unquestionably" review the federal government's detention policies in a harsh rebuke to the administration's claims of discretionary immigration authority. U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell II was "wholly unpersuaded" by the federal government's contention that the court could not review how the administration uses its parole power. There are built-in statutory safeguards on parole and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security cannot claim that discretionary power allowed it to escape claims that the U.S. was bucking its mandate to detain...

