Mintz Hires Ex-Locke Lord Executive Compensation Partner

By Matt Perez (May 5, 2022, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC announced on Thursday the hiring of a former Locke Lord LLP executive compensation and employee benefits partner out of Boston. Benjamin Ferrucci joins Mintz as a member in its employment, labor and benefits practice. He moves over to the firm after more than 15 years at Locke Lord. "Ben's background and experience in a wide range of executive compensation and [Employee Retirement Income Security Act]-related matters will play an integral role in supporting client needs in a variety of our practices," Bob Bodian, the managing member at Mintz, said in a statement. "He...

