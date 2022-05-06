Greenberg Traurig Adds Ex-Mintz Members As Shareholders

By Jack Rodgers (May 6, 2022, 1:34 PM EDT) -- Two former members of Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC's projects and infrastructure practice have joined Greenberg Traurig LLP. Audrey Louison and Eric Macaux are Greenberg Traurig's newest attorneys and will be based in the firm's Washington, D.C., and Boston offices, respectively. Kenneth M. Minesinger, who leads the firm's energy and natural resources practice alongside Iskender "Alex" Catto and William Garner, said in a statement that Louison and Macaux's industry was facing expansive change, making their expertise essential to the firm. "The addition of Audrey and Eric also further enhances Greenberg Traurig's wide breadth of global talent across numerous...

