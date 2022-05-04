4th Circ. Backs Voya Win In Benefits Denial Battle

By Abby Wargo (May 4, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit upheld on Wednesday Voya Services Company's employee benefits plan's defeat of a federal benefits lawsuit challenging its refusal to pay for a worker's son's inpatient mental health treatment. A three-judge panel ruled in favor of the insurance company's employee benefits plan on Christopher Silva's suit alleging he was wrongfully denied coverage for a stay at a mental health facility. "Our review of the record leads us to conclude that Voya did not abuse its discretion in denying Silva's claim for coverage," the judges wrote in their decision. In May 2020, U.S. District Judge Donald C. Coggins Jr. sided...

