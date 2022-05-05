Wind Co. Blasts Sanctions Bid In Panama Grid Access Row

By Morgan Conley (May 5, 2022, 3:27 PM EDT) -- A wind power company has defended itself against a competitor's claims that it engaged in sanctionable discovery misconduct, telling an Illinois federal court that not only did it find the requested information against significant odds, but that its accusers are not "discovery saints" themselves. Avanzalia Solar and Avanzalia Panama had asked the court to sanction wind turbine provider Goldwind Americas, alleging the company bears fault for years' worth of employee emails being deleted while the litigation is pending. But Goldwind responded to Avanzalia's claims Monday, arguing that the motion is "fueled by half-truths, rank speculation and distorted timelines" and should be...

