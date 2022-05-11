Bedoya Confirmed To FTC, Ending 7-Month Split

By Bryan Koenig (May 11, 2022, 3:39 PM EDT) -- The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Democrat Alvaro Bedoya to the Federal Trade Commission, giving agency Chair Lina Khan a full roster for the first time in 7 months and ending a 2-2 split that stalled an aggressive agenda to deter mergers and challenge anti-competitive conduct. Democrat Alvaro Bedoya was confirmed to the Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday, ending a 2-2 split at the agency. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) The Senate's 51-50 party line vote for confirmation, which required Vice President Kamala Harris to break the tie, once again gives Khan the 3-2 Democrat majority she needs to override Republican opposition, which likely...

