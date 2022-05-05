Gilstrap Shaves $1.7M Off Patent Judgment Against NetScout

By Jasmin Jackson (May 5, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap has recalculated an enhanced infringement judgment against NetScout Systems Inc. in Packet Intelligence LLC's patent suit over data management technology, trimming $1.7 million after the Federal Circuit in 2020 overturned the presuit damages award. In an order Wednesday, the Eastern District of Texas judge decided to cut $1.7 million worth of enhanced damages he'd piled onto a $5.7 million jury verdict in favor of patent-holding company Packet. The jury had determined that data network monitoring systems made by NetScout infringed three of Packet's patents. The award revision comes nearly two years after a split Federal Circuit panel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS