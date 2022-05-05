The Term: How Alito Wields Abortion History To End Roe

Law360 (May 5, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Justice Samuel Alito based his draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade on the idea that abortion rights are not "deeply rooted" in the nation's history. On this week's episode, Law360's The Term podcast welcomes a constitutional law scholar to discuss how Justice Alito's leaked bombshell opinion deals with a subject of intense historical debate. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} Each week on The Term, U.S. Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action. The unprecedented leak...

