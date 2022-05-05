Amazon Loses Beverley Hills Polo TM Fight For UK, EU Sales

By Silvia Martelli (May 5, 2022, 4:06 PM BST) -- A London appellate court has overturned a decision that Amazon did not infringe trademark rights for the Beverly Hills Polo Club brand in the U.K. and the European Union by selling the U.S. designer goods in those countries. The Court of Appeal said on Wednesday that a lower court had taken the wrong approach when ruling that Amazon.com Inc. and several subsidiaries had not infringed Eli Haddad's trademark rights in Britain and Europe by allowing Beverly Hills Polo Club goods produced in the U.S. to be sold in those countries. According to court filings, Haddad and his two brothers split their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS