Pensions Watchdog Resumes Spot Checks On Employers

By Joel Poultney (May 5, 2022, 4:29 PM BST) -- The pensions watchdog said on Thursday that it will target employers it suspects of failing to contribute to workplace retirement savings plans with spot checks as it seeks to ensure continued compliance on payment after a hiatus brought about by COVID-19. The Pensions Regulator said that spot checks will drive up standards and help to guarantee that contributions are paid in full and that employers have automatic pension enrollment in place. The watchdog added that social distancing measures put a pause to its routine checks on employers, despite it making "urgent ad-hoc inspections" during the pandemic. Joe Turner, TPR's head of...

