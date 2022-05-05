Abramovich-Linked Firm Appeals Director Dismissals Loss

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (May 5, 2022, 5:25 PM BST) -- Investors in a company linked to a sanctioned Russian steel magnate urged an English appeals court on Thursday to find that it had not breached its contract when it forced out two directors. Investors in Compound Photonics Group, an investment firm whose backers include Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, urged the Court of Appeal to overturn a High Court ruling. The lower court had held that the majority investors breached their contractual obligations when they forced directors Mark Faulkner and Jonathan Sachs to resign. One of the shareholders accused of violating the law, Minden Worldwide Ltd., is beneficially owned by Abramovich, best...

