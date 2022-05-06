BT Worker Gets 2nd Shot At Acoustic Shock Claims

By Joel Poultney (May 6, 2022, 7:16 PM BST) -- A London appeals court has revived an employee's claims against BT over hearing injuries from a faulty headset, ruling that the worker didn't have to have expert engineering evidence to take his case to trial. The Court of Appeal said on Thursday that County Court Judge Hassan Khan incorrectly dismissed Mark Storey's claims after he'd been given the green light from a lower court judge to pursue the action against the telecommunications giant. Storey said that the headset he used at work in 2014 gave him acoustic shock and caused permanent tinnitus and intolerance of loud noises. "Judge Khan was in...

