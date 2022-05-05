Musk Outlines $7.1B In New Financing For Twitter Takeover

By McCord Pagan (May 5, 2022, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Elon Musk on Thursday outlined more than $7.1 billion in new equity financing for his $44 billion Twitter takeover, receiving commitments from the likes of multibillionaire Larry Ellison, Sequoia Capital Fund and Fidelity. Elon Musk listed more than $7.1 billion in new financing for his $44 billion Twitter takeover in an SEC filing on Thursday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk listed $7.14 billion in financing, of which Ellison's trust is contributing $1 billion. News of the funding comes 10 days after Musk, who's the richest man in the world and CEO...

