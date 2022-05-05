Paintball Gun Cos. Reach Deal To End Patent Fight

By Adam Lidgett (May 5, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Next Gen Manufacturing Inc. has agreed to stop selling various paintball gun part products as part of a deal to end a patent infringement suit from paintball gun part maker Pressure Specialist. In a joint motion, plaintiff Pressure Specialist Inc. and defendant Next Gen on Wednesday asked an Illinois federal judge to approve a consent judgment they came up with in the case. The move came after U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly in February granted Pressure Specialist's motion for summary judgment on liability in the suit, which had alleged that Next Gen's GEN II paintball gun air pressure regulator infringes...

