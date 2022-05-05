Asia Textile Co. Control Fight Spurs Chancery Status Quo Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (May 5, 2022, 2:49 PM EDT) -- The Hong Kong-based parent of the $2.9 billion Lycra Group has sued for a Delaware Chancery Court declaration barring lenders from continuing a takeover of the textile giant's operations in a worldwide battle for Ruyi International Textile Development Ltd.'s key assets. In a complaint filed on Wednesday, Ruyi alleged that a creditor group took over controlling shares of Ruyi Textile and Fashion International Group Ltd. earlier this year after a disputed default in 2019 that led to the call in of a $400 million debt. The creditors' mezzanine security agent, Credit Suisse Group AG, then dispatched two receivers to "terminate and...

