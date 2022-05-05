UMass Students' Graduation May End Vax Suit, 1st Circ. Hints

By Chris Villani (May 5, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Thursday wondered if there was anything left to decide in examining whether two University of Massachusetts students could avoid getting COVID-19 vaccines, since one is about to graduate and the other transferred. The panel pressed Ryan McLane of McLane & McLane LLC, an attorney for students Hunter Harris and Cora Cluett, on why the matter before them is still live as the court considered whether to overturn a lower court ruling in the school's favor. "I understand that Cluett is about to graduate this month. Won't that moot her case?" asked U.S. Circuit Judge Bruce M. Selya....

