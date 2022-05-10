Eversheds Sutherland Picks Up New UK IP Head From Ashurst

By Ashish Sareen (May 10, 2022, 6:20 PM BST) -- Eversheds Sutherland has hired Ashurst partner David Wilkinson to lead its intellectual property team in the U.K. as part of an ongoing expansion of its global practice. Wilkinson, who led Ashurst's U.K. IP practice from early 2018, replaces Andrew Terry, who moved to Harbottle & Lewis in May 2021. Rupert Bent was the U.K. head of IP in the interim. Wilkinson also previously headed the IP practices at Clyde & Co. LLP and Stevens & Bolton LLP. He will be based in the London office, said that he was glad to join the "ambitious" IP team. "I'm thoroughly looking forward to...

