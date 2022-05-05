Med. Group's State Farm Virus Coverage Suit Tossed Again

By Ben Zigterman (May 5, 2022, 3:27 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge again dismissed a COVID-19 coverage suit from a New Orleans orthopedic practice, finding that the scientific studies the practice cited don't support its claim that the virus caused a direct physical loss. U.S. District Judge Wendy B. Vitter allowed Southern Orthopaedic Specialists LLC in January to amend its complaint against State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., but said Wednesday that the practice didn't fix the deficiencies she found in the original complaint. The orthopedic practice cited studies published in Time magazine, and by the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, showing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS