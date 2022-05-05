Pa. Sales Reps Seek Approval for Wage, OT Deal

By P.J. D'Annunzio (May 5, 2022, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Two companies selling home energy contracts that were sued for allegedly misclassifying salespeople as independent contractors and failing to pay them minimum wage or overtime have asked a Pennsylvania federal judge to approve a $500,000 settlement with their workers. If approved, the agreement between lead class action plaintiff Jeremy McWilliams and energy contract companies Platinum Advertising II LLC and Vexso Black Asset Management Inc. would settle FLSA claims made by McWilliams in a May 2021 lawsuit alleging the companies underpaid their door-to-door sales representatives. This most recent joint motion for approval, filed Wednesday, addresses issues the court had with the last...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS