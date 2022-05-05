Fed. Circ. Doubts Bid To Revive $50M IP Suit Against NetScout

By Britain Eakin (May 5, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel seemed skeptical Thursday of an inventor's argument that supposed claim construction errors by a Texas federal judge warrant a new trial in its $50 million suit over computer networking patents against NetScout Systems Inc. Implicit LLC attorney Jason Romrell of Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner LLP argued during a 30-minute hearing in its bid challenging U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap's denial of its motion for a new trial that the claim construction he adopted wrongly allowed NetScout to make a noninfringement argument that ultimately cleared the data security company of infringing. U.S. Circuit Judge Timothy B....

