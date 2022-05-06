Texas Supreme Court Tests Change To 'Bizarre' Brief Process

By Michelle Casady (May 6, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- When the Texas Supreme Court recently agreed to review a case before requesting merits briefing, appellate attorneys in the state took notice of the unusual and unexpected move. Chief Justice Nathan Hecht told Law360 in a recent interview that the court is testing the waters on bringing its merits briefing procedures more in line with other high courts, and Justice Evan Young explained the change as a potential improvement to what he called a "bizarre" state process. The Texas Supreme Court has historically requested full merits briefing on each case before determining whether it would hear a case, but there is...

