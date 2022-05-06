Cohen Seglias Lands Burns White Atty For Pittsburgh Office

By James Boyle (May 6, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- An attorney specializing in bankruptcy matters and creditor rights has moved his practice from Burns White LLC after more than 10 years to Cohen Seglias Pallas Greenhall & Furman PC's Pittsburgh office. William Buchanan has been welcomed as a partner in Cohen Seglias' financial services and real estate practice groups, the firm announced this week. Buchanan told Law360 on Friday that he made the move after speaking with some colleagues he knew at Cohen Seglias. "They have a strong bench of attorneys here," Buchanan said. "There's a lot of opportunities for good collaboration across the offices, and it is a good...

