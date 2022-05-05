EPA Says Army Corps Shouldn't Reissue Minn. Mine Permit

By Andrew Westney (May 5, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has urged the Army Corps of Engineers not to reissue a permit for a proposed PolyMet Mining Inc. copper-nickel mine in Minnesota, saying there's no way to do so that would meet the Fond du Lac Band's water quality standards. The EPA issued its recommendation Tuesday at the start of a three-day Corps hearing on that agency's Clean Water Act permit for the NorthMet project. The Corps suspended the permit in March 2021, following the federally recognized Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa's lawsuit alleging federal officials illegally refused to make a determination about whether...

