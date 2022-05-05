Migrants' ICE Ambush Suit Against Grower Nixed After Deals

By Alyssa Aquino (May 5, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal court formally ended a lawsuit following two settlements between a greenhouse employer and migrant workers who claimed they were lured into an immigration raid in a Walmart parking lot after they protested not getting paid. U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy dismissed the workers' two-year-old lawsuit on Wednesday, following their settlements with Four Star Greenhouse Inc. that ended their claims that it violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act. The workers and Four Star had reached two agreements in January. In one, the company agreed to pay $94,600 to end...

