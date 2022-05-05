Stoneway Ch. 11 Plan Delayed To Mull Purdue Release Ruling

By Vince Sullivan (May 5, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A decision on confirmation of the Chapter 11 plan of Argentine power plant owner Stoneway Capital Corp. will have to wait after a New York judge said he needs time to consider the implications of a recent district court ruling concerning third-party releases in the bankruptcy case of Purdue Pharma LP. During a telephone hearing Thursday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James L. Garrity said he is prepared to confirm the proposed plan, but that third-party releases of claims against nondebtors implicated a December ruling from a New York district court judge in Purdue's case that found such releases to be disallowed under...

