IP Updates: E-Filing Grows In US; Payments OK'd For Russia

By Dani Kass (May 5, 2022, 9:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Thursday requested feedback on electronically filing applications for patent term extensions, and announced that the U.S. Department of Treasury will allow fees to be paid to Russia's patent office, despite ongoing sanctions. Electronic Documents USPTO Director Kathi Vidal has issued notice that the agency wants to permanently make applications for patent term extensions electronic. Patent owners can request patent term extensions from the USPTO to make up for delays caused by other agencies that left the owner in limbo. For example, a drugmaker can request a patent term extension if there is a delay...

