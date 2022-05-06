Lewis Roca Bolsters LA Office With Lewis Brisbois IP Expert

By James Mills (May 6, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP has added a Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP intellectual property pro as a partner in its Los Angeles office. Brian G. Arnold, who spent four years at Lewis Brisbois, is joining the Lewis Roca intellectual property practice group, the firm said Wednesday. He focuses his practice largely on securing IP rights and resolving IP controversies. He represents clients in IP negotiations, licensing and litigation. He also handles patent-related issues, especially patent litigation in federal courts and the U.S. International Trade Commission as well as at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. His clients cover a...

