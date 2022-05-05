CFTC Commish Taps Ex-WilmerHale Atty As Chief Counsel

By Al Barbarino (May 5, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- An ex-WilmerHale special counsel and former Commodity Futures Trading Commission attorney with an array of derivatives and digital assets experience has rejoined the agency as chief counsel to Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson, according to an announcement Thursday. Bruce Fekrat was most recently associate general counsel with CME Group, where he provided regulatory oversight to the energy, metals, agricultural, forex, digital assets, and environmental product groups, the CFTC said. Commissioner Johnson, who was confirmed as a CFTC commissioner in late March after being nominated by President Joe Biden in September 2021, also announced that Natasha C. Robinson Coates and Lillian A. Cardona...

