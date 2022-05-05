NY Cannabis Regulators Approve 2nd Batch Of Grow Licenses

By Sam Reisman (May 5, 2022, 3:19 PM EDT) -- New York's cannabis regulators on Thursday approved 36 additional hemp farmers' applications to begin cultivating cannabis for the Empire State's forthcoming adult-use market. The approval by the Cannabis Control Board, or CCB, at the ninth and shortest of its monthly meetings marks the second tranche of new licenses to be issued for the state's recreational cannabis market since the drug became legal just over a year ago. In April, the regulators approved 52 farmers' applications, the first to be granted. According to Chris Alexander, executive director of the Office of Cannabis Management, there are approximately 100 more cultivator licenses to be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS