GOP Sen. Wants To Bar Write-Offs For Abortion Travel Costs

By Rachel Stone (May 5, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A bill introduced by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., would bar employers from getting a tax write-off for covering the cost of workers traveling to get an abortion or get certain care for transgender children, a move that comes after companies have vowed to help employees if their home states ban abortion. S.4131, named the No Tax Breaks for Radical Corporate Activism Act, comes after companies including Lyft and Citigroup committed to reimbursing travel costs for certain reproductive health expenses. Those commitments follow Politico's bombshell report on a nonfinal, draft U.S. Supreme Court ruling that backed striking down the high court's 1973...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS