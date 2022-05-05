Delaware's Chief Magistrate Judge To Retire Next Year

By Rose Krebs (May 5, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware Chief Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge is set to retire in March 2023, the court announced Thursday. Thynge, the longest-serving U.S. magistrate judge in the Delaware district court's history, will retire effective March 31, 2023, the court said. She started her tenure as magistrate judge in June 1992, after having been in private practice for roughly 16 years, the announcement said. "Judge Thynge will be sorely missed by her colleagues on the court," Chief Judge Colm F. Connolly said the announcement. "She has been a mainstay of the court for three decades. In...

