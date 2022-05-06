Jackson Lewis Adds Litigation Co-Chief As Trial Work Booms

By Emily Lever (May 6, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Jackson Lewis PC has named a new co-leader of its litigation group, the latest in the firm's moves this year adding new leadership to its litigation bench. Stephanie E. Lewis, who is also the managing partner of the firm's Greenville, South Carolina, and Charlotte, North Carolina, offices, in January stepped into her role co-leading the litigation group with Stephanie L. Adler-Paindiris. Lewis succeeds Nadine C. Abrahams, who left her leadership role to focus on her practice, the firm said Tuesday. "Stephanie brings wide-ranging litigation and trial experience to this role, which is instrumental to the firm as we continue to see...

