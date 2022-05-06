Fed. Circ. Rejects Narcan Maker's Redo Bid In Patent Suit

By Adam Lidgett (May 6, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit said it won't review a split appellate panel's decision that stood by a New Jersey judge's invalidation of claims in four patents covering Adapt Pharma's opioid overdose medication Narcan. In its Thursday decision, the appellate court denied Adapt Pharma Operations Ltd.'s bid for rehearing of a decision from February in which a majority of the panel said there was sufficient evidence the Narcan patents were obvious based on a combination of prior art. Details behind the Thursday decision were not given. Adapt Pharma, a company that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. bought for $735 million in 2018, filed the en banc...

