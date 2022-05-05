Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Walgreens Hid Menthol Risk In Cigarettes, Buyer Says

By Lauren Berg (May 5, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Walgreen Co. gives the impression that Marlboro menthol cigarettes are just like any other cigarettes and doesn't warn consumers that the menthol makes them "far more dangerous and addictive" than other tobacco products, according to a proposed class action filed Thursday in Florida federal court.

Adding menthol to tobacco products covers up unpleasant flavors and increases their appeal, fueling addiction among children and young adults, but Walgreens doesn't provide any warning about the increased health risks of menthol cigarettes, according to the complaint filed by Fernanda Price.

Tobacco products with menthol can also be harder to quit because they can enhance...

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

