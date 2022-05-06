Governments' Climate Laws Could Spur $340B In ISDS Claims

By Humberto J. Rocha (May 6, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- As governments consider how and when to enact legislation or mitigation measures meant to address climate change, a study shows there is a pricey cause for concern as fossil fuel companies could bring legal claims worth billions of dollars against them in order to protect their assets. A study published Thursday in the journal Science posits that governments worldwide could face claims of up to $340 billion from oil and gas investors through investor-state dispute settlements, or ISDS, as they seek to ensure that their assets are protected by international investment treaties. The possibility of facing ISDS claims could be enough...

