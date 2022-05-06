Veterinary Pharmacy Sues FDA To Block Products Warning

By Bill Wichert (May 6, 2022, 3:42 PM EDT) -- A veterinary compounding pharmacy has asked a New Jersey federal court to stop the U.S. Food and Drug Administration from issuing a public warning about its nonsterile products after it refused to recall them, saying the FDA is going after the business because of its criticism of the agency. In its latest legal brawl with the FDA, Wedgewood Village Pharmacy LLC on Thursday brought a lawsuit seeking to prevent the agency from distributing a so-called section 705(b) notice that the company says would deal a severe blow to its reputation and infringe upon First Amendment rights. "The FDA is poised to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS