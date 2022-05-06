Calif. Panel Says Insurer Need Not Cover Unintended Damage

By Hope Patti (May 6, 2022, 3:02 PM EDT) -- A California state appeals court affirmed an insurer's win in a coverage dispute with a homeowner accused of trespassing on her neighbors' property and clearing their land, finding that an intentional act is not an accident even if the act causes unintended harm. In a decision published Thursday, a panel for the Second Appellate District said a Los Angeles trial court correctly granted summary judgment to Aegis Security Insurance Co. in a coverage dispute with Maryam Ghukasian. "Because the undisputed evidence demonstrates the acts for which the neighbors seek to impose liability on Ghukasian were not accidental, Ghukasian failed to carry...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS