Legal Regulator Floats Fix For Professional Indemnity Crisis

By Martin Croucher (May 6, 2022, 3:14 PM BST) -- Most consumers would accept some form of reduced insurance protection in exchange for cheaper legal fees, a lawyers' regulator has said, after polling the public for solutions to the growing professional indemnity crisis. The Legal Services Board said Thursday that the rising cost of professional indemnity insurance for firms meant that clients were increasingly unlikely to be able to afford legal advice. The board, the independent body responsible for overseeing the regulation of lawyers in England and Wales, carried out a representative survey in March of 1,029 people. The regulator was exploring a potential fix as insurers continue to raise the cost...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS