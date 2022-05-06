Pro Say: How The End Of Roe May Roll Back Civil Rights

Law360 (May 6, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The leaked draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision rocked the legal world this week. Kathryn Kolbert, a reproductive rights attorney, joins Pro Say to discuss the wide-ranging implications for not just abortion access but issues like birth control, gay marriage and other civil rights. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} Kolbert argued before the high court in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 case that affirmed Roe v. Wade. She breaks down the constitutional right to privacy, the future...

